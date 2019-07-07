Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

We are comparing Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 26.54 N/A 0.07 262.60 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.90 N/A 2.73 24.24

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is presently more expensive than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.06 and it happens to be 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 1.24 beta which is 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 27.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 27.1. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is $85, which is potential 41.20% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.9% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.5% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% are Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.58% 2.79% 10.94% 32.3% 103.5% 54.35% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.