Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 20.40 N/A 0.07 398.08 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 83 8.84 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Risk & Volatility

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.58 beta, while its volatility is 58.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s beta is 1.34 which is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 57.10% upside potential and a consensus price target of $46. Competitively the average price target of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is $119, which is potential 57.62% upside. The results provided earlier shows that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. appears more favorable than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.8% and 0% respectively. About 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.