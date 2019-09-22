Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Both Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 20.11 N/A 0.07 398.08 argenx SE 131 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $46, and a 59.39% upside potential. Competitively argenx SE has a consensus price target of $171.5, with potential upside of 36.80%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than argenx SE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.81% of argenx SE are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% are Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than argenx SE.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats argenx SE.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.