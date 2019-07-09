Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 26.27 N/A 0.07 262.60 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 2 421.90 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are 7.2 and 7.1 respectively. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.9% and 48.6% respectively. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.58% 2.79% 10.94% 32.3% 103.5% 54.35% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -8.33% -8.33% -13.64% -24% -30.57% 1.95%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AquaBounty Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.