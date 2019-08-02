Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 29.37 N/A 0.07 398.08 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.58 beta means Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 58.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Akari Therapeutics Plc has beta of -2.8 which is 380.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, Akari Therapeutics Plc has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors at 63.8% and 4.9% respectively. Insiders held 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 57.08% are Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Akari Therapeutics Plc

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.