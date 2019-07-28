Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 29.53 N/A 0.07 262.60 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 14.14 N/A -2.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Risk and Volatility

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.06 and its 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 3.1 beta is the reason why it is 210.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $43, with potential upside of 84.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.9% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.2% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.58% 2.79% 10.94% 32.3% 103.5% 54.35% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.