Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

As Biotechnology businesses, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 21.74 N/A 0.07 398.08 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. AC Immune SA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is presently more expensive than AC Immune SA, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, AC Immune SA has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. AC Immune SA is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors at 63.8% and 27% respectively. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 51.67% of AC Immune SA shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 133.98% stronger performance while AC Immune SA has -39.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AC Immune SA on 6 of the 10 factors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.