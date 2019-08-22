Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) Reaches $32.13 After 6.00% Down Move; Osi Systems (OSIS) Sentiment Is 1.81

Osi Systems Inc (OSIS) investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.71, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 94 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 52 decreased and sold their holdings in Osi Systems Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 17.23 million shares, down from 17.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Osi Systems Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 43 Increased: 58 New Position: 36.

More notable recent OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “OSI Systems (OSIS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “OSI Systems Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 100% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes OSI Systems (OSIS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 2.36% of its portfolio in OSI Systems, Inc. for 321,268 shares. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma owns 408,207 shares or 1.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Earnest Partners Llc has 1% invested in the company for 1.19 million shares. The Illinois-based Sg Capital Management Llc has invested 0.74% in the stock. Capital Management Associates Ny, a New York-based fund reported 4,000 shares.

The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $102.55. About 21,739 shares traded. OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) has risen 45.73% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.73% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS 3Q REV. $267.3M, EST. $263.4M; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q EPS 13c; 21/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at ROTH Conference Jun 19; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS ABOUT $938 MLN, COMPARED WITH $738 MLN AS OF JUNE 30, 2017; 06/03/2018 – Because what else would you do with your cash when a contract that generated likely over half of EBITDA is drastically cut & could go away in two years? $OSIS announces share buyback; 26/04/2018 – OSI RAISING FISCAL 2018 SALES AND NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.065 BLN TO $1.095 BLN; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.50 TO $3.69; 23/04/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS 3Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 83C

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. The companyÂ’s Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. It has a 35.72 P/E ratio. This segment also offers site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name.