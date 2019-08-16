Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) Reaches $31.26 52-Week High; Atlanta Capital Management Co Cut By $1.65 Million Its Forward Air (FWRD) Position

The stock of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) hit a new 52-week high and has $34.07 target or 9.00% above today’s $31.26 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.98 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. If the $34.07 price target is reached, the company will be worth $268.11 million more. The stock increased 7.13% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.26. About 653,329 shares traded. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) has risen 107.57% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 107.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARWR News: 21/05/2018 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Presents New Preclinical Data on ARO-ENaC for Treatment of Cystic Fibrosis; 16/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.1 – 2km S of Lake Arrowhead, CA; 28/03/2018 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Announces Multiple Presentations at The International Liver Congress™; 12/03/2018 – ARROWHEAD BEGINS DOSING IN PHASE 1 ARO-AAT LIVER DISEASE STUDY; 23/05/2018 – ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES LTD – HY REVENUE (EXCLUDING STRAIGHT LINE RENTAL INCOME) 1.11 BLN RAND VS 959.3 MLN RAND; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys 1.7% of Arrowhead Pharma; 21/04/2018 – DJ Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARWR); 08/05/2018 – ARROWHEAD PHARMA 2Q LOSS/SHR 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 08/05/2018 – ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased Forward Air Corp (FWRD) stake by 4.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 25,756 shares as Forward Air Corp (FWRD)’s stock rose 0.86%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 604,026 shares with $39.10 million value, down from 629,782 last quarter. Forward Air Corp now has $1.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $60.93. About 45,077 shares traded. Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) has risen 1.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FWRD News: 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR SEES 2Q YEAR-ON-YEAR REV. GROWTH TO BE 16% TO 20%; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air 1Q Rev $302.6M; 16/03/2018 Forward Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Forward Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FWRD); 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR 1Q OPER REV. $302.6M, EST. $291.8M; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Expects 2Q Yr-on-Yr Rev Growth to Be 16% to 20%; 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, Marc; 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, March 22, 2018

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.98 billion. The Company’s pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. It has a 64.99 P/E ratio. The firm also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Analysts await Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.76 per share. FWRD’s profit will be $21.52M for 20.04 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Forward Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

