Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) Reaches $29.50 52-Week High; COSTA GROUP HLDGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES A (CTTQF) Shorts Increased By 61.64%

COSTA GROUP HLDGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES A (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) had an increase of 61.64% in short interest. CTTQF’s SI was 372,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 61.64% from 230,200 shares previously. It closed at $2.7 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) hit a new 52-week high and has $32.16 target or 9.00% above today’s $29.50 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.80 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. If the $32.16 price target is reached, the company will be worth $251.73M more. The stock increased 3.44% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $29.5. About 467,623 shares traded. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) has risen 103.50% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ARWR News: 14/05/2018 – ARROWHEAD DOSES PATIENTS IN PHASE 1/2 STUDY OF ARO-HBV; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 11/05/2018 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Presents Preclinical Data on Expanding Cardiometabolic Pipeline; 12/03/2018 – ARROWHEAD BEGINS DOSING IN PHASE 1 STUDY OF ARO-AAT FOR TREATME; 09/04/2018 – Sunroc Corporation Announces Acquisition of Arrowhead Concrete Assets of Wyoming Concrete Company Acquired; 27/03/2018 – Arrowhead Begins Dosing in Phase 1/2 Study of ARO-HBV for Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B; 11/04/2018 – ARWR PRESENTS ARC-520 CLINICAL DATA FOR HEPATITIS B; 27/03/2018 – ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS INC ARWR.O – ARROWHEAD BEGINS DOSING IN PHASE 1/2 STUDY OF ARO-HBV FOR TREATMENT OF CHRONIC HEPATITIS B; 23/05/2018 – ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES LTD – HY REVENUE (EXCLUDING STRAIGHT LINE RENTAL INCOME) 1.11 BLN RAND VS 959.3 MLN RAND; 30/05/2018 – Arrowhead Completes Enrollment in Single Dose Portion of Phase 1/2 Study of ARO-HBV

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.80 billion. The Company’s pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. It has a 289.22 P/E ratio. The firm also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.