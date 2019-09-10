Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Comparing side by side

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 21.69 N/A 0.07 398.08 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.9 and 30.9 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$46 is Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 60.28%. Competitively TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $28, with potential upside of 44.55%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.8% and 34.5%. About 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 14.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.