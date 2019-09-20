Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 19.98 N/A 0.07 398.08 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 5.27 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Sutro Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 59.39% and an $46 consensus target price. Sutro Biopharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus target price and a 50.94% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Sutro Biopharma Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares. About 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.