Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Contrasting side by side

Since Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 29.64 N/A 0.07 262.60 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.06 beta indicates that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 106.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.67 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc. has 10.8 and 10.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.9% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.7% of Sierra Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.58% 2.79% 10.94% 32.3% 103.5% 54.35% Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.