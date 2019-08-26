Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Contrasting side by side

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 22.45 N/A 0.07 398.08 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 22 1.49 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Risk and Volatility

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.58 and its 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a 1.69 beta and it is 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Puma Biotechnology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$46 is Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 42.77%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.8% and 99.8% respectively. 3.7% are Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Puma Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.