Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Contrasting side by side

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 23.47 N/A 0.07 398.08 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 51.10 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Volatility & Risk

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.58. Competitively, PLx Pharma Inc.’s beta is 5.1 which is 410.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$46 is Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 34.62%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than PLx Pharma Inc.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.