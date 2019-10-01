Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 31 5.20 93.18M 0.07 398.08 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 5.03M -4.33 0.00

Demonstrates Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 303,221,607.55% 6.7% 4.3% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 241,258,573.55% -301.5% -111.8%

Volatility & Risk

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.58 beta, while its volatility is 58.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s 169.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.69 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 63.47% at a $46 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.8% and 49.3% respectively. 3.7% are Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.76% are Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 12 of the 12 factors Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.