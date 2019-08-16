Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 21.76 N/A 0.07 398.08 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Risk and Volatility

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.58 beta, while its volatility is 58.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 2.05 beta and it is 105.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares. About 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 133.98% stronger performance while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -25.97% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.