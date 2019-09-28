Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Comparing side by side

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 31 5.03 93.16M 0.07 398.08 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 31 0.00 13.92M -4.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 302,271,252.43% 6.7% 4.3% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 44,874,274.66% -78% -68.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

The upside potential is 70.62% for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $46. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10 consensus price target and a -61.23% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.8% and 83.5%. About 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 10 of the 13 factors Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.