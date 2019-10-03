Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 31 5.20 93.18M 0.07 398.08 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 57.29M -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 303,715,775.75% 6.7% 4.3% ContraFect Corporation 15,060,462,670.87% -184.4% -19.9%

Risk and Volatility

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.58 beta, while its volatility is 58.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ContraFect Corporation has a 0.05 beta and it is 95.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival ContraFect Corporation is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. ContraFect Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraFect Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 61.86% for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $46.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraFect Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 63.8% and 37.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 133.98% stronger performance while ContraFect Corporation has -70.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors ContraFect Corporation.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.