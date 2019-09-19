Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 20.40 N/A 0.07 398.08 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.38 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Volatility & Risk

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.58 and it happens to be 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.2 beta is the reason why it is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $46, while its potential upside is 57.10%. Competitively Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $1.5, with potential upside of 295.26%. The information presented earlier suggests that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.34% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.