Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Comparing side by side

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 20.87 N/A 0.07 398.08 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 53.59% at a $46 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 133.98% stronger performance while Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has -71.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.