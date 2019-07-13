Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) Comparison side by side

Both Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 27.16 N/A 0.07 262.60 Array BioPharma Inc. 26 53.66 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.06 shows that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Array BioPharma Inc.’s 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Array BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Array BioPharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Array BioPharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $39.2 average price target and a -15.99% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Array BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.58% 2.79% 10.94% 32.3% 103.5% 54.35% Array BioPharma Inc. -2.12% -5.98% 4.52% 32.58% 40.65% 55.65%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Array BioPharma Inc.

Summary

Array BioPharma Inc. beats Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.