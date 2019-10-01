Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) Contrasting side by side

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 31 5.03 93.18M 0.07 398.08 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 54.95M -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 302,434,274.59% 6.7% 4.3% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 30,732,662,192.39% -264.5% -178.4%

Risk & Volatility

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.58. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $46, while its potential upside is 63.24%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.8% and 6.4% respectively. About 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.