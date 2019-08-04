Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Contrasting side by side

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 29.13 N/A 0.07 398.08 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.27 N/A -3.97 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.58 beta indicates that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 58.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.3. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.9% are Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 133.98% stronger performance while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.