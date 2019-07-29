Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) Analysts See $0.34 EPS; Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Has 1.12 Sentiment

Rockwell Medical Inc (RMTI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 28 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 25 sold and decreased their positions in Rockwell Medical Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 10.96 million shares, up from 10.44 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Rockwell Medical Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 16 Increased: 21 New Position: 7.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.80 billion. The Company’s pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. It has a 289.41 P/E ratio. The firm also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $203.16 million. It offers services and products for the treatment of end-stage renal disease, chronic kidney disease, iron deficiency, secondary hyperparathyroidism, and hemodialysis. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead drug is Triferic, an iron maintenance therapy that replaces the iron lost by patients during hemodialysis treatment via dialysate.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.11 million activity.

Perkins Capital Management Inc holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Rockwell Medical, Inc. for 445,300 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 151,050 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc has 0.06% invested in the company for 86,834 shares. The Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 14,386 shares.

