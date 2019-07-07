Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) Analysts See $0.34 EPS; Keybank National Association Has Increased Its Amphenol New (APH) Stake

Keybank National Association increased Amphenol Corp New (APH) stake by 127.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Keybank National Association acquired 119,222 shares as Amphenol Corp New (APH)’s stock rose 1.51%. The Keybank National Association holds 212,557 shares with $20.07M value, up from 93,335 last quarter. Amphenol Corp New now has $29.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $98.32. About 742,284 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND

Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.52 EPS change or 288.89% from last quarter’s $-0.18 EPS. ARWR’s profit would be $32.23 million giving it 19.51 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 41.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.53. About 870,231 shares traded. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) has risen 103.50% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ARWR News: 08/05/2018 – ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 28/03/2018 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Announces Multiple Presentations at The International Liver Congress™; 23/05/2018 – ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES LTD AWAJ.J – HY TOTAL DIVIDEND 40.43 CENTS; 14/05/2018 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Intends to Submit a Late-Breaking Abstract to Present Initial Clinical Data on ARO-HBV in Nov; 24/04/2018 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Results; 30/05/2018 – Jared® The Galleria Of Jewelry and Bremont Hosting a Special Event to Introduce the Popular Brand to Guests at Arrowhead Town; 20/03/2018 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4); 21/04/2018 – DJ Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARWR); 12/03/2018 – ARROWHEAD BEGINS DOSING IN PHASE 1 ARO-AAT LIVER DISEASE STUDY; 11/05/2018 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Presents Preclinical Data on Expanding Cardiometabolic Pipeline

Among 5 analysts covering Amphenol (NYSE:APH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amphenol had 13 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $112 target in Tuesday, April 2 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. As per Monday, June 10, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 5.

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Keybank National Association decreased Ishares Tr (IUSB) stake by 15,398 shares to 476,110 valued at $24.09 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) stake by 4,185 shares and now owns 2,812 shares. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Cwm Lc reported 45 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 4 shares. Advisory Services Ltd holds 989 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. British Columbia Mgmt invested in 55,886 shares. 65,556 were accumulated by Carderock Cap Mgmt. Wellington Llp accumulated 41,728 shares. Burns J W & Incorporated Ny accumulated 0.1% or 4,380 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 2,162 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Invest Services holds 24,564 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Adage Prns Limited Liability Corporation has 80,336 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jane Street Grp Inc Llc holds 23,392 shares.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.52 billion. The Company’s pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. It has a 260.1 P/E ratio. The firm also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.