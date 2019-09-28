Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Upped United States Stl New (X) Stake; Nextera Energy (NEE) Market Value Rose While Paragon Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $615,000

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 196.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 157,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The hedge fund held 237,449 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.64 million, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.33. About 12.98 million shares traded or 5.13% up from the average. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 12/03/2018 – US Steel Sees Full-Yr Ebitda $1.7B; 13/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL-TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO FUND TENDER OFFER FOR, OR REDEMPTION OF, 8.375% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021; 05/03/2018 – United States Steel: Glenda G. McNeal Won’t Stand for Re-election to Board at April 24 Meeting; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Use Cash on Hand, Note Offer Proceeds to Fund Tender Offer; 01/05/2018 – United States Steel Highlights Commitment to Sustainability in New Report; 13/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT A PRICE EQUAL TO 100% OF THEIR FACE VALUE; 16/04/2018 – U. S. Steel Announces Changes to Executive Team; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Cites Trumps Plans for Steel Tariffs; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel may be ‘worse off’ after tariffs, but it is a ‘great short’; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Illinois Plant Operations to Handle Demand

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 80.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 730 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150,000, down from 3,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $231.26. About 1.73 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $4.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 95,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 49,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,281 shares, and cut its stake in Ferrari N V (Put).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 26.40 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pitcairn Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,632 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 5,678 shares. Aull & Monroe Management holds 2.65% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 24,391 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 0.36% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,750 shares. Fruth Investment invested in 1,430 shares or 0.12% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) invested in 0.84% or 8,923 shares. Natixis holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 22,629 shares. Stonebridge Cap Management holds 0.2% or 2,424 shares. Moreover, Motco has 0.03% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Massmutual Communications Fsb Adv holds 0.44% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 30,778 shares. The Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc has invested 0.1% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Edgar Lomax Co Va, Virginia-based fund reported 133,021 shares. France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). First Trust LP holds 482,435 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $222.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 11,638 shares to 118,803 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.