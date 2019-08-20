Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Upped Its Red Hat (Put) (RHT) Position by $45.66 Million; Edgepoint Investment Group Increased Aramark (ARMK) Holding by $68.64 Million as Stock Value Rose

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (Put) (RHT) by 978.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 249,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 275,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.33 million, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 03/05/2018 – HPE Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Optimize and Accelerate Containers in Production; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Aramark (ARMK) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 2.37M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.39% . The institutional investor held 11.35M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335.48M, up from 8.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Aramark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.92B market cap company. The stock increased 8.30% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.18. About 12.78 million shares traded or 245.23% up from the average. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 8.93% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Aramark, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARMK); 24/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Aramark Campus Services, LLC – 06/30/2018; 06/03/2018 Aramark Announces Participation in Deutsche Bank’s 2018 Media, Telecom & Business Services Conference; 21/03/2018 – Ocean Hugger Foods, Inc. Announces Partnership with Aramark; 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q Adj EPS 48c; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK 2Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 46C; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK REPORTS 2Q 2018 EARNINGS & BOOSTS 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Aramark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Aramark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Aramark (ARMK) Investors

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 73,000 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $57.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,712 shares, and cut its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold ARMK shares while 86 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 226.21 million shares or 2.90% less from 232.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Trading Lp invested in 0.01% or 53,371 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 92,184 shares. Panagora Asset holds 8,339 shares. 140,959 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Communication Can. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc owns 17.77M shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings owns 8,000 shares. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv reported 17,733 shares. The Texas-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.08% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Ami Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.6% or 735,948 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Comm holds 0.07% or 18,770 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Moreover, British Columbia Inv Management Corp has 0.02% invested in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 144,205 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp has 5.57M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sarasin And Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.14M shares.

