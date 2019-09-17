Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Upped Holding in Chevron New (Put) (CVX) by $4.34 Million; Kla (KLAC) Holding Has Lifted by American National Bank

American National Bank increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 280.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 23,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 31,937 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78 million, up from 8,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $152.34. About 1.62M shares traded or 4.35% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 06/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 23/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Net $306.9M; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Adj EPS $2.02; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Rev $1.02B; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Acquire Orbotech In Deal With Equity Value Of About $3.4 Billion — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (Put) (CVX) by 1029.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 38,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.78M, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $124.04. About 4.39 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF ONE DOLLAR AND TWELVE CENTS ($1.12) PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal

American National Bank, which manages about $316.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,379 shares to 97,102 shares, valued at $5.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 15,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,479 shares, and cut its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 63 investors sold KLAC shares while 177 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 2.41% less from 139.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has 0.13% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Shell Asset Mgmt Commerce, Netherlands-based fund reported 9,293 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.05% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) or 8,100 shares. E&G Advsrs Lp owns 2,550 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Co holds 0.15% or 11,164 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc invested in 0% or 521 shares. Macquarie Grp owns 6,878 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gp Incorporated Ltd Llc reported 8 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 31,168 shares. Leisure Capital Management accumulated 6,990 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested 0.03% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Castleark Mgmt Lc owns 4,070 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.08% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). First Republic holds 0.01% or 12,474 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 42,351 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Archford Strategies Lc holds 0.76% or 16,696 shares. Regions Financial reported 1.48% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The New York-based Wafra has invested 0.63% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 1.52M shares stake. Warren Averett Asset Llc holds 0.04% or 2,303 shares in its portfolio. Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth Ltd has invested 0.14% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 0% stake. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc holds 1.16% or 1.03M shares. 2,615 are owned by Fcg Ltd Limited Liability Company. Botty Limited Liability invested 0.23% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Welch Limited Liability Corporation has 3.16% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 238,064 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Limited Liability Corporation owns 28,897 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma stated it has 1.3% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Massachusetts-based Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Culbertson A N And Incorporated holds 2.28% or 66,020 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $4.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRM) by 248,014 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $22.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).