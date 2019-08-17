Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Trimmed Its Visa (V) Stake; Vereit (VER) SI Decreased By 17.7%

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 85.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 25,703 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp holds 4,297 shares with $671,000 value, down from 30,000 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $399.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16 million shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) had a decrease of 17.7% in short interest. VER’s SI was 31.66 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 17.7% from 38.47 million shares previously. With 9.35 million avg volume, 3 days are for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)’s short sellers to cover VER’s short positions. The SI to Vereit Inc’s float is 3.28%. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 3.60 million shares traded. VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) has risen 21.60% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.60% the S&P500. Some Historical VER News: 04/05/2018 – VEREIT INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED EARLY TERMINATION OF SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN AS OF MAY 3; 14/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers Capital Incorporated Buys 1.7% of Vereit; 14/05/2018 – Ci Investments Inc. Exits Position in Vereit; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q AFFO $0.185/SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Vereit; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q EPS 1c; 23/05/2018 – VEREIT: New Revolver Has 4-Year Term; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q Net $32.5M; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q FFO $0.185/Shr; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q REV. $315.1M

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) stake by 210,000 shares to 225,000 valued at $10.69M in 2019Q1. It also upped Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) stake by 64,970 shares and now owns 349,970 shares. Nutanix Inc was raised too.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity. MORRISON DENISE M also bought $171,130 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.16 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.