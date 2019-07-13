Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Trimmed Its Holding in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by $402,486; Wetherby Asset Management Lowered Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) by $424,954

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 28.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 8,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,269 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 28,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.01M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 28.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 57,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 142,502 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.94. About 729,631 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 205.37% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 200.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moon Limited Co owns 56,765 shares. Pennsylvania invested in 28,064 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A reported 47,073 shares stake. Beach Investment Counsel Pa has 0.75% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 123,863 shares. Delta Capital Mngmt Limited Com invested in 1% or 28,650 shares. Sky Inv Group Limited Company accumulated 10,571 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset reported 41,880 shares. Systematic Fincl Mngmt LP has 0.11% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 46 were accumulated by C M Bidwell And Ltd. Haverford Financial Svcs reported 176,698 shares. Punch & Associates Invest holds 58,184 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. 22,035 were accumulated by Tru Of Oklahoma. Massachusetts-based Putnam Invests Lc has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Oakworth invested in 3,419 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc reported 15,255 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. $233,080 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. The insider MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20B for 8.51 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $802.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,723 shares to 41,001 shares, valued at $11.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 9,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).

Analysts await Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.17 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) or 55,954 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 122,900 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 31,896 shares. Hudock Cap Group Incorporated Ltd Liability has 4,063 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.44M shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% or 182,400 shares in its portfolio. 225,474 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 247,313 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gradient Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Ameritas Invest reported 11,309 shares. One Trading LP holds 39,530 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 435,950 shares.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 417,099 shares to 422,099 shares, valued at $49.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (Call) (NYSE:MRK) by 270,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG).