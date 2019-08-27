Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Trimmed At&T (T) Stake By $6.30 Million; Clarivest Asset Management Decreased Mantech Intl (MANT) Position

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased At&T Inc (T) stake by 67.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 203,330 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp holds 96,670 shares with $3.03M value, down from 300,000 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $254.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.81. About 24.98 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COOPERATED WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER REGARDING TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2017; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Confirms It Paid Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen’s Company For ‘insights’ Into Administration — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 08/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$24.5 BLN; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS WASHINGTON TEAM’S VETTING FAILED; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: NEW PHONES FOR FIRST RESPONDERS COMING NEXT YEAR; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – WATCHTV WILL BE PRICED AT $15/MONTH BUT WILL BE OFFERED FOR NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SOME UNLIMITED WIRELESS SUBSCRIBERS

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased Mantech Intl Corp (MANT) stake by 6.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 6,025 shares as Mantech Intl Corp (MANT)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Clarivest Asset Management Llc holds 81,275 shares with $4.39M value, down from 87,300 last quarter. Mantech Intl Corp now has $3.56B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $68.08. About 91,291 shares traded. ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) has risen 19.08% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MANT News: 02/05/2018 – ManTech 1Q Rev $473.2M; 30/05/2018 – ManTech Opens New North Charleston Logistics Facility Supporting U.S. Army’s MRAP Program; 11/04/2018 – Navy Awards ManTech $82 Million Contract for C4I Integration in U.S. Marine Corps Combat Vehicles; 02/05/2018 – ManTech Sees 2018 Net $80.1M-Net $83.3M; 29/05/2018 – HANZA LAUNCHES ADDITIONAL MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES IN SWEDEN; 02/05/2018 – ManTech Sees 2018 Rev $1.90B-$1.95B; 25/04/2018 – StratEdge to Display High-Temperature and High-Reliability Packages at CS ManTech and IMAPS HiTEC Conferences; 11/04/2018 – ManTech: Marine Corps Contract for Engineering, Maintenance of Tactical Vehicles; 10/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS – COLLABORATION WITH HUNTINGTON INGALLS’ NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING UNIT TO QUALIFY METAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING TECH TO BUILD NAVAL WARSHIPS; 16/03/2018 – ManTech Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,010 are owned by Bouchey Grp Limited. 164,000 were reported by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. One Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.44% or 79,310 shares. Mirae Asset Invests holds 0.16% or 699,738 shares in its portfolio. Martin And Tn has 0.35% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 37,262 shares. Groesbeck Inv Nj has 1.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 42,146 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 66.33M shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0.17% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.16% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Reaves W H & Comm has invested 0.65% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Adirondack Rech And Management owns 13,206 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 1,200 shares. Advantage Incorporated holds 1,931 shares. 50,000 are held by Iat Reinsurance Limited. Wilkins Invest Counsel holds 0.93% or 97,830 shares in its portfolio.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased Nutanix Inc stake by 65,000 shares to 100,000 valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (Put) (FXI) stake by 350,000 shares and now owns 1.10M shares. Booking Hldgs Inc (Call) was raised too.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.26 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 3.42% above currents $34.81 stock price. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7. Bank of America maintained the shares of T in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of T in report on Thursday, July 25 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold MANT shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 24.27 million shares or 2.89% less from 25.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leuthold Gp Limited owns 6,391 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). First Tru Ltd Partnership owns 119,795 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kbc Nv invested 0.01% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Martingale Asset Management Lp accumulated 0.09% or 149,125 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 298,298 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 15,747 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 23,980 shares. Alpha Windward Lc holds 0.29% or 8,100 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 17,327 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 1,691 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc stated it has 0.01% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). The California-based Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research has invested 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Vident Invest Advisory Llc invested in 0.05% or 17,011 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation invested in 19,757 shares or 0.01% of the stock.