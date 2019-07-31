Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) Has Cut by $15.03 Million as Stock Price Rose; Pampa Energia Adr (PAM) Holder Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Trimmed Its Position

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 64.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, down from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $179.9. About 776,680 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Pampa Energia Adr (PAM) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 11,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,124 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 70,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Pampa Energia Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $33.32. About 78,427 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 55.94% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 163,905 shares to 232,163 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nrg Energy (NYSE:NRG) by 25,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Sirius Xm Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Analysts await Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 119.01% or $3.38 from last year’s $-2.84 per share. PAM’s profit will be $40.58M for 15.43 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.31% negative EPS growth.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU) by 260,000 shares to 460,000 shares, valued at $19.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 107,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (Put) (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 18.51 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

