Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Stake in Lam Research (LRCX) Lowered by $2.67 Million as Stock Price Rose; Holder Bb Biotech Ag Lifted Macrogenics (MGNX) Stake

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 87.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 14,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,081 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $373,000, down from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $183.64. About 1.95M shares traded or 3.44% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Lam Research; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Macrogenics Inc. (MGNX) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 116,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.40M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.13 million, up from 3.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Macrogenics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $797.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.46% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.35. About 425,524 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 24.64% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 07/05/2018 – MACROGENICS – IN H2, SEES TO PROVIDE CLINICAL UPDATES ON FLOTETUZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY AML, ON COMBINATION OF ENOBLITUZUMAB WITH ANTI-PD-1 AGENT; 07/05/2018 – MACROGENICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.34, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.07; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 14/03/2018 – MACROGENICS INC MGNX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $18; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – MacroGenics Provides Update on Corporate Progress and 1st Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 5.4% Position in MacroGenics

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $659,176 activity. On Friday, February 1 Heckart Christine sold $354,616 worth of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 2,050 shares.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (Put) (NYSE:ABBV) by 62,500 shares to 162,500 shares, valued at $13.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (NYSE:JPM) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.40 earnings per share, down 35.97% or $1.91 from last year’s $5.31 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $509.76M for 13.50 P/E if the $3.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.70 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

