Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Raised Its Halliburton Co (Put) (HAL) Position by $5.80 Million as Market Value Declined; Parsons Capital Management Increased Cummins (CMI) Position by $342,574; Stock Declined

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Halliburton Co (Put) (HAL) by 70.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The hedge fund held 485,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21M, up from 285,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Halliburton Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.09% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $17.72. About 11.80 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 29.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 2,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 9,498 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 7,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $142.02. About 1.53M shares traded or 19.21% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,894 shares to 356,778 shares, valued at $74.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 9,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,006 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cummins’s Guidance Raises Red Flags for Caterpillar – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Record Sales Were Not Enough As Cummins Falls Short Of Wall Street Expectations – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 242 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated. Old Republic International holds 209,500 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invs holds 0.04% or 3,802 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd holds 41,855 shares. Hartford Inv Management Co holds 16,319 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2,630 shares. Kames Cap Public Ltd Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 11,222 shares. Essex Service, Connecticut-based fund reported 3,351 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank stated it has 2,960 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Goelzer Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 18,269 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 14,962 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc owns 211,897 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Windward Mgmt Comm Ca has 1.42% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Focused Wealth Mngmt owns 600 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial Corp reported 72,074 shares stake. Jane Street Grp Ltd holds 143,863 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.06% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Waddell Reed Fincl accumulated 2.23M shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Tn owns 2,040 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tru Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A owns 142,308 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office invested in 299 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.04% or 14,164 shares. The Missouri-based Co State Bank has invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Fayez Sarofim & Com accumulated 25,604 shares. Glynn Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 35,313 shares. Washington Tru Financial Bank holds 99,692 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 73,220 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 7,300 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability holds 15,720 shares.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Energy Stocks to Sell Now – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) While The Price Tanked 69% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Richard Pzena Boosts Halliburton, Wells Fargo Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Halliburton Is Making The Right Moves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.