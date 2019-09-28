Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Position in Micron Technology (MU) Decreased as Stock Value Rose; As Continental Building Product (CBPX) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Rockshelter Capital Management Has Decreased Holding

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Continental Building Product (CBPX) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 11,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 211,841 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63M, down from 223,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Continental Building Product for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $964.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.8. About 266,153 shares traded or 12.72% up from the average. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX); 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 84.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 338,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 61,948 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 11.09% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 73.91M shares traded or 178.32% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Micron Technology (MU) IV elevated into Q4 earnings, Q1 guidance and sees ongoing uncertainty with US-China trade – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WDC, MU gain on positive pricing note – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Micron, JPMorgan Chase and Fastenal – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Things Under the Radar This Week – Yahoo Finance” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Micron Technology (MU) Remains Sell at Citi On Lofty Market Expectations – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $4.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 302,903 shares to 379,134 shares, valued at $46.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 3,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Syntal Capital Partners accumulated 16,000 shares. Bridgewater Limited Partnership accumulated 0.25% or 821,665 shares. Tiger Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 287,400 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 9,330 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cidel Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 13,700 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0.1% or 439,445 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Covington Cap Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Natl Pension has invested 0.17% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Dalton Limited Company has invested 0.49% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). The Massachusetts-based Ipswich Invest Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Davenport Company reported 12,498 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Gideon Cap Advisors Inc holds 92,496 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CBPX shares while 54 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 33.02 million shares or 4.54% less from 34.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invests has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). 108 are held by Ftb Advsr. Swiss Retail Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Alps holds 0% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 14,293 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 6,551 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Brinker Capital Inc owns 41,948 shares. Northern has invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Qs Invsts Llc invested 0.02% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). 30,149 are owned by Shaker Invests Ltd Liability Com Oh. D E Shaw And Com has invested 0.04% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Westwood Grp Inc owns 1.14 million shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon owns 188,797 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James Assoc has invested 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 0.16% or 86,145 shares.

Analysts await Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 28.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.5 per share. CBPX’s profit will be $12.49 million for 19.31 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Continental Building Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.28% negative EPS growth.