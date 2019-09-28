Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Position in Cbs New (CBS) Has Decreased by $4.90 Million as Stock Price Rose; Coldstream Capital Management Has Increased Position in Oge Energy (OGE) by $775,152

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 395.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 18,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 23,119 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $983,000, up from 4,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 955,401 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24M, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.32. About 2.84 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/04/2018 – CBS Submits Bid for Viacom at Price Below Market Valuation; 21/03/2018 – Variety: `Madam Secretary’ Showrunner Barbara Hall Inks Overall Deal With CBS TV Studios; 14/05/2018 – CBS Says Dividend, if Approved, Would Dilute National Amusements’ Voting Interest From 79% to 17%; 03/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CBS, VIAB, TSLA, FOXA, SPOT, BA, WMT & more; 17/05/2018 – National Amusements is controlled by the Redstone family, which has been trying to merge CBS and Viacom, both of which fall under its umbrella; 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS RENEWS CBS AFFILIATION PACT IN NASHVILLE; 15/05/2018 – CBS hates the Viacom merger idea so much it is suing its owner to stop the deal:; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues Redstones firm over Viacom merger; 24/05/2018 – Scripps has renewed affiliation agreements for ABC, CBS stations in several markets; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling Redstone family, in bid for independence

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 4,896 shares to 214,270 shares, valued at $23.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 18,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,363 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF).

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $503.56 million for 7.52 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

