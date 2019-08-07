Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Maintains Stake in Baidu (BIDU); Paragon Capital Management LTD Has Raised Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Value Rose

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 12,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 52,254 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.61M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $99.68. About 4.97 million shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – PUBLIC OFFERING CONSISTS OF US$1 BLN OF 3.875% NOTES DUE 2023 AND US$500 MLN OF 4.375% NOTES DUE 2028; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS; 07/03/2018 – ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240; 19/03/2018 – China tech IPOs set to eclipse last year’s total as Baidu unit eyes $2.7bn listing; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI; 30/04/2018 – China’s Baidu to sell majority of financial services unit for $1.9bn; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters into Definitive Agreements to Divest its Global DU Business; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE RMB 20.9 BLN ($3.33 BLN), INCREASING 31% YEAR OVER YEAR

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 25.62 million shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03M and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

