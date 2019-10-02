Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Lowered Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $5.80 Million as Shares Declined; Quantum Capital Management Has Upped Its Moodys (MCO) Position by $2.52 Million

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 82.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 107,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 22,649 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, down from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $47.74. About 24.27M shares traded or 29.40% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 12,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 82,427 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.10 million, up from 69,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $201.49. About 800,770 shares traded or 5.62% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS MIDCONTINENT EXPRESS PIPELINE’S Ba2 RATING; OUT; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS RISK REMAINS THAT EXPECTATIONS FOR COMMODITY PRICES ARE OPTIMISTIC; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Ratings To Ronesans Gayrimenkul Yatirim A.S.; Stable Outlook; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $5 Billion Of Campbell Soup Acquisition Bonds; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Says Deluxe’s Proposed Term Loan Amendment Improves Liquidity, A Credit Positive; No Ratings Impact; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Huntsville Health Care Authority’s (AL) A1 And P-1; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S CORP MCO.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.20 TO $7.40; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Shackleton 2013-IV-R Clo, Ltd; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To American Airlines’ Series 2012-2C(R) Eetc; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Analytics Launches the Data Alliance Portal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 2.12 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp, Japan-based fund reported 21,085 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 9,684 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na has 0.03% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2,363 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 293,265 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc owns 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 258 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding reported 705,555 shares stake. Kbc Grp Nv owns 110,284 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.01% or 2,805 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Assetmark Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 90,717 shares. Vulcan Value Ltd Com holds 0% or 64 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resource Incorporated reported 380,538 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Etrade Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 1,620 shares.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Moody’s sells its analytics knowledge service unit to Equistone – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Raymond James Chooses Moody’s Analytics to Provide CECL Estimates for Fixed Income Clients – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Moody’s: Credit Where Credit Is Due – Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.13 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks: S&P Slumps as Weak Manufacturing Data Stuns Traders – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Donâ€™t Throw in the Towel on Nokia Stock Just Yet – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Apple, Ciena, Cisco, Dave & Busterâ€™s, GameStop, Hilton, Newmont Goldcorp, RH, Square, Zscaler and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco Is A Buy Following Post-Earnings Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dividend Stocks with Large Share Buybacks – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.