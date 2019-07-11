Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Lowered Its Apple (Put) (AAPL) Position by $7.04 Million; Market Value Rose; Holowesko Partners LTD Continues to Hold Position in United Technologies (UTX)

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 145.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 363,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 613,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.01M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $130.45. About 2.27M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 50.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 37,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, down from 73,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $914.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $203.23. About 17.90 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Many Apple suppliers and tech industry executives are voicing concerns that a trade war between the U.S. and China will not only damage their businesses but also the industry and economic growth as a result; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to lncorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 16/05/2018 – The process is far from finalized â€” Apple is still looking at sites across the country; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and one that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 09/05/2018 – APPLE SAID TO PLAN SELLING VIDEO SUBSCRIPTIONS THROUGH TV APP; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook takes a victory lap as China revenue rockets on strength of iPhone X; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge; 19/03/2018 – Express India: Apple developing MicroLED displays to replace Samsung’s OLED screens; 07/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS TIM COOK AT APPLE HEADQUARTERS; 11/04/2018 – HP First-quarter PC Shipments, Market Share Rises While Apple’s Declines — MarketWatch

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.54B for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mogy Joel R Counsel holds 5.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 221,156 shares. Affinity Investment Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 87,568 shares. Newfocus Grp Inc Lc has invested 7.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beach Inv Counsel Pa invested in 2.23% or 104,321 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stonehearth Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Karpas Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 1,455 shares. Northstar Gp Inc has invested 3.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Olstein Cap Management LP holds 23,500 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 871,458 shares or 2.64% of all its holdings. 447,021 were reported by Vantage Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp. Tb Alternative Assets holds 31,200 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited owns 208,832 shares for 4.81% of their portfolio. Tributary Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meeder Asset invested in 2.41% or 160,833 shares.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU) by 260,000 shares to 460,000 shares, valued at $19.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 183,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Financial Service accumulated 9,564 shares. Qs Invsts Llc reported 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bbr Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 4,991 shares. Consulate Inc invested in 0.15% or 2,570 shares. First Personal Service owns 4,542 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc reported 67,258 shares. Zeke Cap Lc reported 0.31% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cim Limited Liability invested 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt invested in 1.7% or 69,255 shares. The United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company has invested 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Regent Inv Limited Liability stated it has 0.33% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research has 189,726 shares. Aldebaran Financial stated it has 10,470 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Horan reported 7,514 shares. Mawer Inv Management Limited has 1.03M shares for 0.95% of their portfolio.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 53,700 shares to 178,500 shares, valued at $29.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,500 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15M worth of stock or 9,620 shares. The insider Amato Elizabeth B sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25 million.