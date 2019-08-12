Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Lifted Position in Merck & Co (Call) (MRK) by $22.41 Million; As Cubesmart (CUBE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Presima Lowered Its Holding by $6.62 Million

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (Call) (MRK) by 270% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 270,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 370,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.77 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $85.38. About 6.30 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS APPROVED LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB) TABLETS; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PHASE llB RESULTS FOR EVOBRUTINIB IN RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA CEO Says 2018 Is a Year of Transition Towards Profitable Growth in 2019 (Video); 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 27/03/2018 – MERCK RECEIVES FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IN JAPAN; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Announces Positive Phase IIB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 27/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Japan

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 25.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 207,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 608,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.51M, down from 815,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 902,992 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 40C TO 41C, EST. 41C; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $82.76M for 20.51 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14,919 shares to 2,081 shares, valued at $373,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (Put) (NYSE:PFE) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).

