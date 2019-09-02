Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Lifted Its Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Position by $49.22 Million; Abiomed (ABMD) Holding Upped by Sands Capital Management Llc

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 52.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 448,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $371.65M, up from 852,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $193.07. About 397,103 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for lmpella CP® with SmartAssist™ and Optical Sensor; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 25 TO 30 PCT; 02/04/2018 – ABIOMED GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR IMPELLA CP® WITH SMARTASSIST™ & O; 23/04/2018 – DJ ABIOMED Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABMD); 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED SEES 2019 GAAP OP. MARGIN 28% TO 30%; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED TO NAME NEW CFO TODD A. TRAPP; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Fincl Officer Todd A. Trapp; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for Impella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 8341.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 417,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 422,099 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.96M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $107.05. About 198,369 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MTG OF HOLDERS IN MAY; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS 2Q & FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – Eyal Waldman, CEO and President of Mellanox Technologies Receives the 2018 Global Industry Leader Award; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECH – FOR NOW DON’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT TO CO’S REVENUE BY U.S. (TARIFF) ACTIONS- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 07/03/2018 – Starboard: Open to Talks With Mellanox Board, Management for ‘Constructive Solution’; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Plans Special Vote on Rules Amid Starboard Pressure; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE SAYS “REMAIN COMMITTED TO SEEKING CHANGE AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING” OF MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp (Prn) by 127,794 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $22.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 90,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,378 shares, and cut its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New (Prn).

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NVIDIA’s Earnings Plunged As Expected – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mellanox (MLNX) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Piper: New Mellanox CFO means no acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Mellanox (MLNX)/NVIDIA (NVDA) Merger Spread at Record Highs Following Trump Tweet – StreetInsider.com” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Growth Opportunities for Mellanox – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc by 186,750 shares to 6.31M shares, valued at $708.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,571 shares, and cut its stake in Hutchison China Meditech Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4.