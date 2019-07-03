Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Increases Position in Microsoft (Call) (MSFT); Tremblant Capital Group Has Lowered Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $27.72 Million

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) by 500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.38M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 15,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 44,756 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.70M, down from 60,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.67M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Veteran Heads to Airbnb; 22/03/2018 – A secret gathering in the desert-hosted by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos-features geniuses and sci-fi tech; 14/03/2018 – AMZN: On-site inspection on violation of antitrust law; 05/04/2018 – Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon – this time focusing his criticism on The Washington Post; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-For Amazon, deal with India’s Flipkart was a non-starter – Business Standard; 26/03/2018 – Amazon teams up with French retailer Casino for food delivery; 07/03/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo wealth-management unit under Fed probe… Amazon checking accounts; 02/05/2018 – The sudden attack on Amazon is a reflection of the foundational loss of human communications; 05/04/2018 – KEZI 9 NEWS: BREAKING: Body found floating in Amazon Creek and Oak Patch Road. EPD on the scene. Live coverage on KEZI 9 News

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc by 69,400 shares to 40,600 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (Prn).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 20, 2019 : MSFT, FAST, QQQ, BBVA, AMCR, GE, T, FDC, PFE, CSX, AMD, CMCSA – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) at Xbox E3 Briefing: Project Scarlett & More – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Ups Ante in Cloud With Oracle Partnership – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What to Expect from Oracle’s (ORCL) Q4 2019 Earnings After Microsoft Cloud Deal? – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Asset Management reported 2.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bank & Trust invested in 1.73 million shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 0.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rosenbaum Jay D invested in 26,554 shares or 5.93% of the stock. Lyons Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,104 shares. Stewart Patten Company Llc holds 224,661 shares or 4.83% of its portfolio. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Llc accumulated 402,910 shares or 4.95% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Corporation invested in 9.52M shares. Ameritas Inv Incorporated stated it has 1.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0.23% or 6,142 shares. Family Firm Inc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meeder Asset Mgmt has 278,770 shares. Moreover, Shine Investment Advisory has 0.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,754 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 1.48 million shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. D L Carlson Inv Gp Inc has invested 3.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.62 billion for 91.81 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sequoia Ltd has 0.66% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,504 shares. Timessquare Cap Ltd Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,938 shares. Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 3.96% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,000 shares. Orleans Capital Management Corp La reported 210 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Hitchwood Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gw Henssler Associates Limited stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Economic Planning Group Adv owns 674 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Bainco Intl Invsts has invested 2.73% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Harbour Invest Mngmt has invested 3.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). E&G Advsrs Lp, Texas-based fund reported 1,009 shares. First Allied Advisory reported 0.84% stake. Asset reported 0.29% stake. Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.7% or 59,997 shares. Oppenheimer Co Incorporated has invested 1.65% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Paloma Partners accumulated 411 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 80,174 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $56.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 134,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Agree To Purchase Amazon.com At $1380, Earn 5.6% Using Options – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Chewy Stock Is the Most Promising IPO of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Kills Spark, Its Answer to Pinterest and Instagram – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why You Should Offload FedEx Stock Despite Q4 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Return Of Geopolitical Risk – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.