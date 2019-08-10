Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Increases Position in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX); Tech Data (TECD) Holder Greenleaf Trust Lifted Its Holding by $345,270

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 120.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 3,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 6,205 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $635,000, up from 2,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $88.98. About 341,887 shares traded or 12.87% up from the average. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD); 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 24/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: TECH DATA HELPS WEBSTORES SQUEEZE MORE OUT OF ONLINE SHELF SPACE WITH CITRUS; 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q EPS 87c; 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 8341.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 417,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 422,099 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.96M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.58. About 239,019 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – Starboard: Open to Talks With Mellanox Board, Management for ‘Constructive Solution’; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES 2Q REV. $255M TO $265M, EST. $250.8M; 13/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $85; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2018 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES QUARTERLY REVENUE $255 MLN TO $265 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Rev $251M; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q EPS 71c; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.05B-$1.07B; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Hldrs; 15/03/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES RESPONDS TO STARBOARD VALUE – SEC FILING

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 9,024 shares to 2,632 shares, valued at $463,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Msci Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 80,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,226 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 1.11M shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.05% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Leavell Inv Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Ls Invest stated it has 2,025 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 0.02% or 48,579 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 403 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 23,213 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ajo LP reported 117,925 shares. Alps Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Moody Bancorp Tru Division has 66 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% or 128,849 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Los Angeles Cap And Equity holds 0.06% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) or 111,026 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Masters Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.63% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Capital Research Glob Investors owns 750,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 20,532 were accumulated by Menora Mivtachim Ltd. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 343,588 shares. S Muoio Co Limited Com stated it has 1.3% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Mariner Ltd stated it has 223,597 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Macroview Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 46,055 were reported by Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability. Dimensional Fund Lp invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 45,000 shares. Ci Invs Incorporated holds 23,430 shares. De Burlo Gp holds 33,700 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 3,213 are held by Qs Ltd Llc. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0.03% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) by 190,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $11.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 242,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,047 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (Prn).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.