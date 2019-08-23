Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Increased Its Nvidia (Put) (NVDA) Position; Google (GOOG)’s Sentiment Is 0.63

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased Nvidia Corp (Put) (NVDA) stake by 11.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp acquired 5,000 shares as Nvidia Corp (Put) (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp holds 50,000 shares with $8.98M value, up from 45,000 last quarter. Nvidia Corp (Put) now has $99.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.74% or $8.12 during the last trading session, reaching $163.36. About 10.72M shares traded or 2.65% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries

Google Inc (GOOG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.37, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 5 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 8 reduced and sold stakes in Google Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 51,992 shares, down from 53,454 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Google Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

The stock decreased 2.95% or $35.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1154.49. About 949,354 shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has declined 0.25% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.25% the S&P500.

Analysts await Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $12.31 EPS, down 5.74% or $0.75 from last year’s $13.06 per share. GOOG’s profit will be $8.54B for 23.45 P/E if the $12.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $14.21 actual EPS reported by Alphabet Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.37% negative EPS growth.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc holds 7.06% of its portfolio in Alphabet Inc. for 14,780 shares. M. Kraus & Co owns 5,011 shares or 3.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mengis Capital Management Inc. has 2.81% invested in the company for 4,292 shares. The Connecticut-based Baxter Bros Inc has invested 2.37% in the stock. Columbia Asset Management, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,374 shares.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of the world. The company has market cap of $800.63 billion. The firm offers performance and brand advertising services. It has a 23.31 P/E ratio. It operates through Google and Other Bets divisions.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 19,661 shares to 51,487 valued at $12.12M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Twitter Inc (Prn) stake by 46,313 shares and now owns 27,743 shares. Nextera Energy Inc (Prn) (NYSE:NEE) was reduced too.

Among 23 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. NVIDIA has $210 highest and $140 lowest target. $182.13’s average target is 11.49% above currents $163.36 stock price. NVIDIA had 45 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank upgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $160 target. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum given on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 16. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Tuesday, May 14. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $14500 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 20.