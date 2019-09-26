Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Increased Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake by $16.30 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Bb&T (BBT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Redwood Investments Has Lowered Holding by $1.23 Million

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 326.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 163,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 213,042 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.50M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $110.75. About 2.83M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – Head of struggling JC Penney departs for Lowe’s; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Inflation to Rise Gradually Over Time; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR HIS SUCCESSOR; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of CGCMT 2016-C1; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: No Pressure on RBA to Raise Rates; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Net $988M; 23/05/2018 – BRIEF-Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake In Lowe’s- WSJ, Citing

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 25,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 158,864 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81M, down from 183,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $52.85. About 3.63 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 4,707 shares to 165,955 shares, valued at $10.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 283,236 shares. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan holds 34,300 shares. Stock Yards Natl Bank And Tru reported 19,412 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.07% or 145,919 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,874 shares stake. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc invested in 0.01% or 29,251 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 183,361 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 102,621 shares. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.17% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Co reported 10,901 shares stake. Everence Capital Management reported 0.18% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 651,198 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Qs Lc reported 14,225 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 15,355 shares. Crawford Counsel Incorporated accumulated 13,372 shares.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $789.15 million for 12.83 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 1% stake. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp accumulated 0.13% or 14,839 shares. 343,000 were accumulated by Armistice Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Mcrae Capital Mngmt has 4.19% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Magellan Asset Mngmt Ltd has 10.30M shares for 2.99% of their portfolio. Putnam Fl Invest Management Com invested 0.92% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.12% or 5,885 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 160,530 shares or 1.65% of the stock. S&T National Bank & Trust Pa holds 0.31% or 14,025 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 36,987 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 115,548 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Natl Pension Ser owns 0.31% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 930,005 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Limited invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma owns 0.44% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 299,420 shares.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 338,052 shares to 61,948 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

