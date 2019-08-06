Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Increased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (JPM) Holding by $10.10 Million; Tegean Capital Management Has Increased Position in Air Lease (AL)

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 63.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 127,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 327,500 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $38.86. About 572,956 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (JPM) by 125% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 180,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.22 million, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $110.43. About 9.47M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS PLENTY OF ROOM FOR U.S. ECONOMY TO GROW FOR AT LEAST A YEAR OR TWO MORE; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan recommends betting on AMD for a short-term pop from cryptocurrency conference hype; 11/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SEC.PLC – FORM 8.5 (EPT/Rl)- KLEPIERRE SA; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 27% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 26/03/2018 – If J.P. Morgan’s Alexa use rises, it should allow the bank’s employees to focus on more complex service requests from its clients; 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan Tests Blockchain’s Capital Markets Potential; 16/04/2018 – TURKEY TREASURY HIRES GOLDMAN, HSBC, JPMORGAN FOR 2028 $ BOND; 18/05/2018 – “I think it’s coming sooner than people probably think,” says Amber Baldet, Former head of J.P. Morgan’s blockchain arm; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project- FT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability stated it has 138,700 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Aldebaran Financial Inc has invested 1.11% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 5,909 shares. Sg Americas Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Toronto Dominion Bankshares owns 35 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Permanens Cap Limited Partnership holds 750 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hahn Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 883,182 shares. Assetmark holds 564 shares. Rothschild And Co Asset Mngmt Us Inc accumulated 45,996 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 26,129 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 48,046 were reported by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc. M&T Bank stated it has 6,471 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity.