Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Increased Holding in Red Hat (Put) (RHT); Linscomb & Williams Stake in Chevron New (CVX) Has Raised by $394,584 as Stock Rose

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (Put) (RHT) by 978.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 249,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 275,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.33M, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 3,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 59,593 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34M, up from 56,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 4.72 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 50 are owned by Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Llc. Fort Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,466 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.46% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 3,500 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.12% or 129,088 shares. 18.28M were reported by Vanguard Grp Inc Inc. Nomura Hldg accumulated 160,280 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 250,748 shares. Polar Asset Management Prns accumulated 15,000 shares. Water Island Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6.64% stake. Moneta Invest Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.72% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.08% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 9,300 shares. Zweig reported 125,907 shares. Oakworth Capital owns 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 38 shares. Sterling Capital Management Lc holds 0.01% or 7,685 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc (Put) by 97,134 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 13,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,125 shares, and cut its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB).

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 29,422 shares to 188,329 shares, valued at $12.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 3,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,838 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH).

