Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Upped Viacom New (VIAB) Position By $28.79 Million; Aviva Plc Trimmed Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holding

Aviva Plc decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) stake by 31.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aviva Plc analyzed 56,332 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)'s stock rose 21.36%. The Aviva Plc holds 121,500 shares with $23.25 million value, down from 177,832 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp now has $45.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $219.34. About 1.08M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased Viacom Inc New (VIAB) stake by 934.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp acquired 1.03 million shares as Viacom Inc New (VIAB)'s stock rose 5.20%. The Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp holds 1.14 million shares with $31.95 million value, up from 110,000 last quarter. Viacom Inc New now has $10.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 6.71 million shares traded or 57.61% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500.

Among 15 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences has $25000 highest and $130 lowest target. $201.40’s average target is -8.18% below currents $219.34 stock price. Edwards Lifesciences had 29 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. Credit Suisse maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Monday, April 15. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $221 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $21000 target in Tuesday, July 16 report. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. Canaccord Genuity maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Monday, March 18. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $215 target. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 18 by Northland Capital. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Aviva Plc increased Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) stake by 20,928 shares to 52,298 valued at $4.70M in 2019Q1. It also upped Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) stake by 77,390 shares and now owns 153,438 shares. Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) was raised too.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80M for 44.58 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Examination Of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Edwards Lifesciences Stock Is Jumping Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Ocbj.com and their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Edwards Lifesciences Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Viacom Inc has $36 highest and $3100 lowest target. $34.17’s average target is 31.32% above currents $26.02 stock price. Viacom Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) on Thursday, May 16 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Friday, April 5, the company rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Barrington. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, August 14. Loop Capital upgraded Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) on Friday, March 29 to “Buy” rating.