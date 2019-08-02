Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Upped Its Holding in Costco Whsl New (Put) (COST) as Share Value Rose; As Amc Networks (AMCX) Stock Declined, Shareholder Burney Co Increased Its Position

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) (COST) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 55,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.32M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $271.98. About 1.12 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger

Burney Co increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 13,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 142,467 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, up from 129,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $52.83. About 256,442 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 10/05/2018 – AMCX: NEW WEB TV SERVICES OFFSET HALF OF VIDEO SUBSCRIBER LOSS; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMC Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMCX); 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS: AMC PREMIERE TO BE PART OF YOUTUBE TV NEXT MONTH; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Rev $740.8M; 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $57; 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com; 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,299 shares to 4,974 shares, valued at $544,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,222 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 203,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,670 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.